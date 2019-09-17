ROME — The Vatican's criminal prosecutor is seeking to indict a onetime seminarian who is accused of sexually abusing younger boys who lived inside the Vatican and served as altar boys at papal Masses in St. Peter's Basilica.
The Vatican said Tuesday an indictment was also being sought for the former rector of the Vatican's youth seminary, who is accused of aiding and abetting the crime.
The scandal over the alleged abuse at the St. Pius X pre-seminary is particularly grave, given that the alleged abuse occurred inside the Vatican's own walls and was covered up for years until it was exposed by Italian journalists in 2017.
