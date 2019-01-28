– A pair of dusty villages in the Syrian desert are all that remain of the vast expanse of territory that ISIS once called its caliphate, and the complete territorial defeat of the militant group appears to be imminent, according to U.S. and Kurdish officials.

A few hundred of some of the most die-hard ISIS fighters are making their last stand in the villages of Marashida and Baghuz Fawqani on the banks of the Euphrates River, a few miles from the Iraqi border in southeastern Syria. With the Syrian Army on the other side of the river, a group that once controlled an area the size of Britain is pinned down by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in a dot of land measuring 6 square miles.

It is now only a matter of weeks or even days before the villages are overrun and ISIS' vaunted state-building enterprise in Syria and Iraq is brought to an end, military officials say.

The conclusion of the 4½-year war will add urgency to the question of when and how the United States will pull its forces out of Syria, as ordered by President Donald Trump last month. He later said they would remain to finish the fight against ISIS, and still no date has been set for their withdrawal.

Col. Sean Ryan, the U.S. military spokesman in Baghdad, cautioned that the end of the war on the ground will not halt the threat posed by ISIS, which is trying to regroup as an insurgent force in many of the areas where it has lost control.

Although the military has withdrawn some equipment, no troops have left and no deadline for a pullout has been issued. "The end is near territorial-wise, but they will continue to regroup and, like we've seen over the past two weeks, will try to create spectacular events," Ryan said, referring to the recent suicide bombing at a restaurant in Manbij that killed four Americans. It came more than three years after ISIS had been driven out of that area.

The holdouts in the two desert villages include some of the most committed extremists, who have remained on the battlefield despite opportunities to escape or surrender and can be expected to fight until the end. But if the campaign by U.S.-backed forces proceeds as well as it has in recent days, it could be over within as little as two weeks, Ryan said.

"I believe that during the next month we will officially announce the end of the military presence on the ground of the so-called caliphate," said Mazloum Kobani, the SDF's top commander.

The remaining militants include some of ISIS' most senior leaders and "famous terrorists," according to Zana Amedi, a spokesman for the Kurdish YPG.