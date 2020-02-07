KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lesley Varner II scored 23 points to surpass 1,000 and Texas Rio Grande Valley ended its nine-game road losing streak, topping Kansas City 73-60 on Thursday night.

Varner, a senior, has scored 1,007 career points. Jordan Jackson added 16 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (8-14, 4-5 Western Athletic Conference). Javon Levi added five points and six assists. The Vaqueros shot 53% (21-for-40) and turned 17 turnovers into 22 points.

Rob Whitfield had 13 points for the Roos (12-12, 4-5), who saw a three-game win streak end. Javan White added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Josiah Allick had 10 points.

The Vaqueros improve to 2-0 against the Roos on the season. Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated Kansas City 76-64 on Jan. 9. Texas Rio Grande Valley faces Chicago State on the road on Saturday. Kansas City plays New Mexico State at home on Saturday.