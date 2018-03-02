StarTribune
If April is near, it must be time for MSPIFF
By Colin Covert
March 2, 2018 — 12:41pm

It’s not uncommon to slow down a little as you enter your late thirties, but the 37th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival continues going as strong as ever. Running April 12 through 28, it presents a slate of some 250 feature films and shorts from a globe-spanning array of moviemakers, a number of whom will be on hand to discuss their work with audience members.

Many of this year’s selections spotlight female-focused stories. The opening night feature is “RGB,” a documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg from filmmakers Betsy West (scheduled to attend the presentation) and Julie Cohen. The wide-ranging film follows her career as a Harvard Law student, a lawyer, a wife and mother, an advocate for women’s rights, and then a Supreme Court Justice whose responsibilities have helped shape the nation.

International themes of female inequalities are explored in features such as the French drama “Number One,” whose businesswoman protagonist fights back after hitting a chauvinist glass ceiling, and Zambia’s “I am Not a Witch,” in which social superstition forces a young woman into a life of confinement and control. And women are in the driver’s seat of the locally shot road trip comedy “Virginia, Minnesota,” a tale of two spatting BFFs that has earned top prizes at festivals nationwide.

If you liked “Call Me By Your Name,” you may appreciate the Finnish-Syrian romance “A Moment in the Reeds,” which follows the midsummer chance encounter between two young men from different cultures. If the powerful human-scaled dramas currently being produced in Iran interest you, consider the acclaimed “No Date, No Signature,” which follows a prosperous family and a working class household through a minor traffic accident that builds to tragedy. If your taste goes for truths stranger than fiction, there’s “Our New President,” a gonzo documentary that shows fake news really works in Russia’s coverage of the 2016 election, both through state controlled media and independent citizens’ YouTube-style videos.

This year’s screening venues center on the festival’s longtime headquarters, the St. Anthony Main Theatre, along with showings at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, the Capri Theater and Uptown Theatre in Minneapolis, Metropolitan State University's Film Space in St. Paul, and the Marcus Wehrenberg 14 Theatre in Rochester.   

For ticketing and more information as the screening schedule finalizes, visit mspfilm.org

Hear J.S. Ondara's 'Revolution Blues' as the Minneapolis troubadour heads west with Anderson East
By Chris Riemenschneider
March 2, 2018 — 10:37am

J.S. Ondara played 89.3 the Current's birthday party at First Avenue in January 2017. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune)

Just in time for his three-week tour this weekend with ascending Nashville rocker Anderson East, Minneapolis singer/songwriter J.S. Ondara – the artist formerly known as Jay Smart – debuted a new song and video that remind us one reason he moved to Minnesota from his native Kenya was because he’s a Bob Dylan nut.

Titled “Revolution Blues” (no relation to the Neil Young of the same name), the tune was directly inspired by last year’s women’s march to the Minnesota State Capitol the day after the presidential inauguration.

“It didn't feel much like a protest, rather than a gathering for love and solidarity,” said Ondara, who got the hook of the song stuck in his head on the spot: "Let it loose, it's the revolution blues." Other lyrics include, "Now that the ballot don't mean much / Democracy is for the birds / Now that the news have met their match / Democracy is for the birds."

Previously known from his covers of Haley Bonar's "Kismet Kill" and Dylan's "Knocking on Heaven's Door" (read our 2016 profile of him here), Ondara produced two different videos for the new song: One is a live version gorgeously filmed at the Minneapolis Institute of Art by local photographer Nate Ryan (which influential hipster music blog BrooklynVegan also posted), and the other is a collage of clips from the aforementioned march. Take your pick below.

He also wrote an essay about the song for the institute of art’s site, in which he explains how he wrestled with the idea of writing political songs. “Being a foreigner in America presented another layer of internal discord as I struggled to find where my place was amidst all the chaos,” he wrote, citing the influence of last year’s topical albums by Hurray for the Riff Raff and Jason Isbell. “Some would argue that with so much tumult and uncertainty, maybe such albums that offer a distraction are what people need to stay sane. Others would contend that sanity is but a luxury in the face of injustice.”

It sounds like we know which direction Ondara is taking as he works toward an album that's already earning plenty of label attention. You can bet this week’s gigs with East will add to the buzz, as it finds him performing at such venues as the Filmore in San Francisco and the Blue Note in Columbia, Mo. He also landed a slot at this year’s Bonnaroo on June 10.

