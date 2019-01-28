ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Vans Warped Tour will come to Atlantic City for two days in June.
The music, sports and art festival will be held on the Atlantic City beach June 29th and 30th.
The more than 50 artists who will perform will be announced on March 1, the same day tickets go on sale to the general public. Ticket pre-sales begin on Feb. 28.
The tour is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The shows will be produced by Live Nation in association with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the city.
Atlantic City is one of three cities to host the tour this year, and the only one on the East Coast. The other cities are Cleveland and Mountain View, California.
