LOS ANGELES — Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.
In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at humor that regrettably "missed the mark."
Posted last weekend, the video shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive website offering toasts and New Year's resolutions to Clinton.
Among the suggestions: that Clinton take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.
The backlash included a tweet from actress Patricia Arquette with her own proposal — stop telling women what they should or can do.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Roy Moore files lawsuit to block Alabama Senate result
Republican Roy Moore filed a lawsuit to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.
National
Final goodbye: Roll call of some who died in 2017
They made music that inspired legions of fans.Rock 'n' roll founding father Chuck Berry and Fats Domino, rockers Tom Petty and Gregg Allman, grunge icon…
National
Final goodbye: Roll call of some who died in 2017
They made music that inspired legions of fans.Rock 'n' roll founding fathers Chuck Berry and Fats Domino, rockers Tom Petty and Gregg Allman, grunge icon…
National
Trump's Clinton tweets cut against Comey firing explanation
When President Donald Trump fired James Comey in May, he said he was acting on the recommendation of Justice Department leaders who had faulted the FBI director for releasing "derogatory information" about Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the email server investigation months earlier.
National
Vanity Fair: video mocking Hillary Clinton 'missed the mark'
Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.