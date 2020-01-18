YPSILANTI, Mich — Ben Vander Plas scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 60-58 on Saturday.

Jason Preston had 14 points and eight rebounds for Ohio (10-8, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Preston distributed seven assists though committed eight turnovers. Jordan Dartis scored 11 points while Sylvester Ogbonda collared 14 rebounds.

Noah Morgan scored a career-high 23 points for the Eagles (10-8, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Ty Groce added 17 points and Jalen King grabbed 10 boards.

The Bobcats improvde to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Ohio defeated Eastern Michigan 74-68 on Jan. 7.

Ohio matches up against Toledo at home on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan plays Bowling Green on the road on Tuesday.