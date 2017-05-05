Fresh graffiti cropped up on signs around Lake Calhoun after the Minneapolis Park Board voted to change the lake’s name Wednesday.

Someone painted the phrase “let the community decide” in pink lettering across one sign. Another said, “This is our community.”

Park employees were working to remove the graffiti Friday morning.

The park board voted on Wednesday to rename the lake Bde Maka Ska, a Dakota name meaning “White Earth Lake,” after years of debate. Advocates of the change had argued that the lake shouldn’t be named after former Vice President John C. Calhoun, who signed the Indian Removal Act. The lake was once the site of an important Dakota village.

The current lake signage include both Lake Calhoun and Bde Maka Ska (buh-DAY, MAH-kah skah).

The name change isn’t official until it wins approval at the county, state and federal level.

Haley Hansen is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.