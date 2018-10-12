ALBANY, N.Y. — Vandals damaged a Republican office in Manhattan Friday that is set to host the founder of a far-right men's organization.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro says the damage includes smashed windows, a spray-painted door and glue put in the locks at the Metropolitan Republican Club, a longtime gathering spot for Republicans. Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, says the office serves as one of his campaign's headquarters.
State party officials say a note was left behind claiming the damage was "just the beginning." The club was scheduled to host an event Friday night with conservative Gavin McInnes, the founder of a far-right men's organization known as the Proud Boys.
Republicans called on Democrats to denounce the vandalism. The director of the state Democratic party condemned the act as repugnant.
