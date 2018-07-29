MERRILL, Wis. — Police in north-central Wisconsin are looking for the vandals who damaged more than 100 gravestones at a cemetery over the weekend.
Police in Merrill believe the damage happened Friday night. The damage was discovered Saturday morning. Police said Sunday they have no suspects or leads.
The Wausau Daily Herald reports 114 gravestones were damaged at the Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Bodycam video released in fatal police shooting of black man
Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera video from two police officers in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man, with the footage showing the man shot from behind after a frenetic foot chase and what appeared to be a gun in his hand.
Minneapolis
Footage of Blevins shooting is released
The 31-year-old was shot by officers five weeks ago after a 911 caller reported a man shooting a gun in the air and into the ground. The video shows an armed Blevins running and pleading not to be shot.
TV & Media
University of Minnesota student competes on TV show
When he is not collecting insects and researching the habitats of bugs, University of Minnesota graduate student Eric Middleton can be found climbing walls, swinging from ropes and jumping over obstacles.
Local
Minnesota farmer uses greenhouses year-round
A greenhouse can be a serious investment in a farm. So, when a greenhouse is designed for winter growing, what do you do with it in the summer?
Variety
Wisconsin college opens coffee bar
They have smiles on their faces and exude a zest for life that could brighten a person's day.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.