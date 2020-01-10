WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Andy Van Vliet had 18 points and 11 rebounds as William & Mary topped UNC Wilmington 79-63 on Thursday night. Nathan Knight added 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Tribe. Knight also had five assists for the Tribe.
Luke Loewe had 14 points for William & Mary (12-5, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Bryce Barnes added 11 points.
Jaylen Sims had 21 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks (5-13, 0-5), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Ty Gadsden added 10 points.
William & Mary plays College of Charleston at home on Saturday. UNC Wilmington plays Elon on the road on Saturday.
