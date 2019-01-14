LONDON — Van Morrison has performed one of his best-loved songs at the funeral of his longtime friend, the historian and politician Ian Adamson.
Morrison sang "Into the Mystic" — one of his most mysterious, evocative songs — at Adamson's funeral Monday at Conlig Presbyterian Church in Northern Ireland.
The 1970 song was apparently Adamson's favorite.
The funeral was also attended by Irish President Michael Higgins and ex-Formula One racing star Eddie Irvine.
Adamson was a former Lord Mayor of Belfast and the author of a series of books exploring the roots of Northern Ireland's identity.
He died Wednesday at 74.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
'McJesus' sculpture sparks outrage among Israel's Christians
An art exhibit in Israel featuring a crucified Ronald McDonald has sparked protests by the country's Arab Christian minority.
World
Chilean bishops meet Francis year after disastrous pope trip
A delegation of Chilean bishops met Monday with Pope Francis a year after he threw his papacy into turmoil by defending a Chilean bishop accused of covering for a notorious sexual predator.
World
Building at renowned Kiev monastery complex catches fire
Fire has broken out in a building at the renowned Pechersk monastery complex in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, but is not endangering any significant buildings and there have been no reported injuries.
World
France pledges 1B euros in aid to rebuild Iraq
France is committing $1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) to help Iraq rebuild after its war against the Islamic State group, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday.
World
Cyprus' top court hits back at nepotism, collusion claims
Cyprus' supreme court says allegations by the attorney general's brother that a web of familial ties between judges and lawyers has resulted in favorable rulings are an unfounded and "blatant attack" on the judicial system.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.