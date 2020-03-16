A passenger in a van was killed in a crash early Monday in far southeastern Minnesota, authorities said.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred about 3:25 a.m. on Interstate 90 in New Hartford Township, the State Patrol said.

Dennis A. Williams, 74, of Elroy, Wis., died in the crash. The patrol said he did not have on his seat belt.

Richarda J. Yoakum-Williams, 69, also of Elroy, had on her seat belt and survived her injuries, according to the patrol.

Yoakum-Williams was heading east on I-90 when she crashed her van off the highway. The patrol did not explain what led to her losing control of her vehicle.