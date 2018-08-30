A Valleyfair worker said she will do all she can to see that the man charged with raping her and convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl goes to prison this time.

Betty Perez said she feels a bond with the 2010 victim of Austin J. Jones. He served a 90-day jail sentence for that conviction and was on probation at the time Perez was raped. She is determined to see him put in prison this time around.

“Knowing that a 14-year-old got hurt and she didn’t see him go to prison ... I feel obligated and will testify,” said Perez, 20, said in interview with the Star Tribune. She agreed to be identified in this article.

“I will make sure this doesn’t happen again,” she said. “He should have been put away.”

Perez was raped just after midnight Aug. 7 outside the SCALE Regional Public Safety Training Facility on Valley View Drive near Jordan, where Valleyfair employees are housed.

She told investigators that she was on the phone with her boyfriend when a man grabbed her by the wrist. He wound a belt around her neck and raped her, tightening the belt when she tried to scream. He was arrested that night about 5 miles away in an SUV where he was living.

Jones, 26, was charged last week in Scott County District Court with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct and remains jailed Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bail. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Probation violated repeatedly

The 2010 rape of the 14-year-old occurred at a drinking party in Chaska. Jones was about six weeks from his 19th birthday.

Jones was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He could have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, but the state sentencing guidelines for his offense did not require prison time. Carver County Judge Philip Kanning sentenced Jones to 90 days in jail and ordered him to register with the state as a predatory offender.

The terms of his probation required that Jones stay law-abiding and abstain from drugs and alcohol. Since then and while on probation, Jones has been convicted of felony burglary, marijuana possession and illegal use of alcohol, and he failed to stay in touch with his probation officer.

Assistant Carver County Attorney Peter Ivy said Jones’ probation violations did not require a judge to put him in prison. That said, Ivy continued, if Jones is convicted and sent to prison on the latest rape charge, it’s highly likely he’ll get prison time.

“For what happened to me that night,” said Perez, “15 years or life in prison is never going to be enough for me or that girl. He ruined our lives, and he ruined his life.”

At some point, she said, “I want to contact this girl [who is now in early 20s] and let her know he’s going away, that he’s not going to do this again.”

‘In the middle of nowhere’

Perez couldn’t bring herself to return to work at Valleyfair. She had recently moved to the Twin Cities from out of state when she took the job in July. Her duties included portraying “Peanuts” characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown for park visitors. She also worked as a preschool reading tutor.

With affordable housing difficult to find, she quickly accepted the Valleyfair-sanctioned dormlike setting at the training facility 13 miles southwest of the amusement park for $38.50 a month.

“The building is out in the middle of nowhere,” said Perez. “There are a couple of other buildings around, but not many. The parking lot lighting wasn’t the best, but good enough. There were no cameras outside that I know of.

Looking back, she continued, “I guess it wasn’t the safest, now that I think about it. My friends had an issue [about safety], but I usually try to stay on the positive side.”

The evening before she was attacked, the park had allowed workers to stay after closing for complementary rides, Perez said. She drove one of her fellow workers home and headed back to her residence.

She said she was by her car in the gravel parking lot at least 50 feet behind the building and on her phone when Jones grabbed her and led her to a swampy area. Her boyfriend heard her cry out and called the police.

A deputy trudged through high-standing reeds and found Perez, mostly unclothed and unresponsive, in a clearing 100 to 200 feet into the swamp, according to court records. The belt remained fastened around her neck.

Perez said she has it in her to forgive, but added, “Forgiving isn’t saying forgiving what happened. I plan to be there when he goes away.”