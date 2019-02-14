Old Man Winter Catches His Breath



El Nino? El Schmeeno! "Paul, what the heck happened to El Nino"? We are experiencing a weak, disorganized El Nino warming event. Major El Ninos produce punishing storms for the west coast and significantly milder winters for Minnesota (1998 comes to mind) but this year's warm phase in the Pacific Ocean has been a dud.

Most winters I provide reluctant therapy for despondent snow lovers. Not this winter. After a slow start, we've made up for lost time. If another 4.6 inches falls in the next 2 weeks we'll set a new February record, breaking the old milestone of 26.5 inches in 1962.



Snowfall for the winter is approaching 40 inches, a couple inches above average, to date. I find it vaguely reassuring it can still snow on the Twin Cities.

Old Man Winter catches his breath the next week or so, with sloppy storms detouring south of Minnesota. The next chance of a light snowfall comes Sunday; again next Wednesday, but nothing plowable is brewing. I see a streak of 20s next week, with a few 30s the last week of February. Hardly spring fever but we'll take it!

Risk of a Thaw by Late February. NOAA's GFS model prints out a few days in the 30s by the last week of February. That would be a nice turn of events. Ideal snow conditions are likely into next week though.

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Wednesday, February 13th, 2019:

A system impacting the western United States will bring two round of moderate to heavy rain to parts of California over the next couple days. The first round of heavy rain impacts the region today, particularly around the Bay Area, with the second round focused more on Southern California tomorrow.

Precipitation totals of 1-3” are expected in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas, with higher amounts expected in the foothills and mountains. This rain could lead to flooding, as well as mudslides and debris flows in burn scar areas.

The Weather Prediction Center has parts of southern California in a High Risk of excessive rain Thursday due to the potential of 5”+ rainfall totals.

Rounds Of Rain Expected. A deep plume of moisture will bring rounds of moderate to heavy rain to California, with one round impacting the region today and a second moving in tomorrow. In the Bay Area it appears the heaviest steady rain will occur today and tonight with more showery weather expected into Thursday. In the Los Angeles area, the heaviest rain will fall Thursday.

Southwest Expected Rain. Heavy precipitation is expected to fall across California the next couple days with this system, as precipitation totals of 1-3” are expected for areas like San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Redding. Heavier rain amounts are expected in the foothills and mountains (where snow levels will be high), and rainfall totals up to 10” will be possible across parts of eastern Butte and western Plumas Counties.

L.A. Expected Rain. In Los Angeles, periods of heavier rain are expected both this afternoon and Thursday afternoon, with the potential of rainfall rates of a half an inch per hour. Rainfall totals between 1-2" can be expected in coastal and valley regions, with 2-5" in the foothills and mountains. This will bring the potential of flooding as well as mud and debris flows in burn scar areas.

Flood Watches. Due to the threat of flooding with this system – including the potential of additional runoff due to melting snow at lower mountain elevations – numerous Flood Watches and Flash Flood Watches have been issued across California for the next couple days.

High Risk Of Excessive Rain Thursday. With the potential of significant rain in the forecast, especially across parts of Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties, a High Risk of excessive rain that could lead to flash flooding has been issued for Thursday. In these areas, there is the potential that several rounds of rain could lead to rainfall totals of over 5", which would bring the potential of mudslides and debris flows.

High Wind Warnings. Windy conditions are also expected over the next couple days with the rain. Already this morning winds have gusted to 48 mph in Tracy, CA, and to 46 mph in Placerville, CA. Due to the strong winds expected, High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in place, including:

San Francisco, CA : High Wind Warning through 10 AM Thursday for southerly sustained winds of 25-35 mph and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

: High Wind Warning through 10 AM Thursday for southerly sustained winds of 25-35 mph and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Reno, NV: High Wind Warning from 10 AM today to 10 PM Thursday for south to southwest sustained winds between 20-35 mph and wind gusts up to 65-70 mph.

High Wind Warning from 10 AM today to 10 PM Thursday for south to southwest sustained winds between 20-35 mph and wind gusts up to 65-70 mph. Santa Barbara, CA: Wind Advisory through 3 PM Thursday for southeast sustained winds between 20-30 mph and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Expected Wind Gusts. Over the next couple days, wind gusts are expected to top 30 mph in San Francisco, and 50 mph in Reno. These strong winds will have the potential to down trees and power lines.

Ice Storm Warning In Nevada. There is also an Ice Storm Warning in effect this morning through 10 AM in Nevada for areas like Lovelock and Imlay as ice up to around a tenth of an inch will be possible. This could cause slippery roads, especially on I-80 between Trinity Junction to Winnemucca.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix.

Hurricane Sandy, Explained. A post at National Geographic includes a few new nuggets of information; here's a snippet: "...Though the storm itself wasn't as strong as other infamous hurricanes, a combination of weather factors and the fact that much of the region was unprepared for it contributed to high levels of damage. Sandy is considered the fourth most expensive storm in U.S. history, and more than 600,000 housing units were destroyed in New Jersey and New York. The government of New York City estimates that $19 billion in damage was inflicted on the city alone. Five years after Sandy, more than a thousand New Jersey residents reported still being unable to return home. A report published by the city of New York outlines where the region was vulnerable to a storm the size of Sandy..."

Germany to Close All 84 Coal-Fired Power Plants, Will Rely Primarily on Renewable Energy. The L.A. Times reports: "Germany, one of the world’s biggest consumers of coal, will shut down all 84 of its coal-fired power plants over the next 19 years to meet its international commitments in the fight against climate change, a government commission said Saturday. The announcement marked a significant shift for Europe’s largest country — a nation that had long been a leader on cutting CO2 emissions before turning into a laggard in recent years and badly missing its reduction targets. Coal plants account for 40% of Germany’s electricity, itself a reduction from recent years when coal dominated power production..."

Photo credit : "In this Jan.6, 2019, file photo water vapor rises from the cooling towers of the Joenschwalde lignite-fired power plant of Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG in Brandenburg, Germany." (Patrick Pleul / AP).

The Senate Just Passed the Decade's Biggest Public Lands Package. Here's What's In It. Some good news out of D.C. from The Washington Post: "The Senate on Tuesday passed the most sweeping conservation legislation in a decade, protecting millions of acres of land and hundreds of miles of wild rivers across the country and establishing four new national monuments honoring heroes including Civil War soldiers and a civil rights icon. The 662-page measure, which passed 92 to 8, represented an old-fashioned approach to dealmaking that has largely disappeared on Capitol Hill. Senators from across the ideological spectrum celebrated home-state gains and congratulated each other for bridging the partisan divide..."

Massive Insect Decline Could Have "Catastrophic" Consequences, Study Warns. CNN.com has the details: "...Insect populations are declining precipitously worldwide due to pesticide use and other factors, with a potentially "catastrophic" effect on the planet, a study has warned. More than 40% of insect species could become extinct in the next few decades, according to the "Worldwide decline of the entomofauna: A review of its drivers" report, published in the journal Biological Conservation. Insect biomass is declining by a staggering 2.5% a year, a rate that indicates widespread extinctions within a century, the report found. In addition to the 40% at risk of dying out, a third of species are endangered -- numbers that could cause the collapse of the planet's ecosystems with a devastating impact on life on Earth..."

Graphic : Yale E360.

I Cut the Big 5 Tech Giants From My Life. It Was Hell. As tempting as it is to disconnect, first read this post at Gizmodo: "A couple of months ago, I set out to answer the question of whether it’s possible to avoid the tech giants. Over the course of five weeks, I blocked Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Apple one at a time, to find out how to live in the modern age without each one. To end my experiment, I’m going to see if I can survive blocking all five at once. Not only am I boycotting their products, a technologist named Dhruv Mehrotra designed a special network tool that prevents my devices from communicating with the tech giants’ servers, meaning that ads and analytics from Google won’t work, Facebook can’t track me across the internet, and websites hosted by Amazon Web Services, or AWS, hypothetically won’t load..."

People Laughed When This Philly Lawyer Sued Led Zeppelin. Nobody's Laughing Anymore. Philadelphia Magazine has an amazing tale - here's the intro: "The fact that Philadelphia barrister Francis Alexander Malofiy, Esquire, is suing Led Zeppelin over the authorship of “Stairway to Heaven” is, by any objective measure, only the fourth most interesting thing about him. Unfortunately for the reader, and the purposes of this story, the first, second and third most interesting things about Malofiy are bound and gagged in nondisclosure agreements, those legalistic dungeons where the First Amendment goes to die. So let’s start with number four and work our way backward. At the risk of stating the obvious, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, let the record show that “Stairway to Heaven” is arguably the most famous song in all of rock-and-roll, perhaps in all of popular music..."

Bob Costas, Unplugged. From NBC and Broadcast Icon to Dropped from the Super Bowl. If you haven't read this story at ESPN's Outside the Lines, it's time well spent. Here's an excerpt: "...More and more is being learned about the now-undeniable link between concussions especially repeat concussions -- and subsequent problems with dementia, depression, early onset Alzheimer's, an entire array of serious medical problems stemming from an injury that is more common in football than in most other sports." "Here's the truth," Costas said. "America's most popular sport is a fundamentally dangerous game where the risk of catastrophic injury is not incidental, it is significant." It was a decisive moment in the history of football in America. Here was the preeminent voice of televised sports, looking straight into the camera, telling millions of fans who tuned in that he, they -- all of us -- were essentially complicit in the human destruction caused by a gladiator sport..."

Photo credit : "Costas attended a 2015 screening of "Concussion" and was moved by the film's portrayal of Dr. Bennet Omalu, the neuropathologist who first posited that former NFL players had died with a brain disease caused by football." Andrew Toth/FilmMagic.

Astronomer Warns Against SETI. “Maybe They Will Come and Eat Us.” Remember the Twilight Zone episode "To Serve Man"? Oh boy, at least one astronomer believes beaming signals into space looking for a friendly ET may be a bad move. Here's an excerpt from Futurism: "For decades, scientists have used radio telescopes to listen for cosmic signals that could originate with an extraterrestrial civilization. Increasingly, they’re also broadcasting messages to the stars in hopes that someone is listening. But in a new interview with The Times, University of St. Andrews astronomer Martin Dominik cautioned against sending messages into the unknown of deep space. “Maybe,” he told the paper, provocatively, “they will come and eat us...”

13" snow on the ground in the Twin Cities (MSP International Airport).

18 F. high yesterday at MSP.

28 F. average high on February 13.

30 F. maximum temperature on February 13, 2018.

February 14, 1923: A 'Black Dust Blizzard' ends after two days. Dirt blown into the state from North Dakota created drifts.

THURSDAY: Gusty with flurries. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 24



FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine, less wind. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: -2. High: 11



SATURDAY: Clouds increase, probably dry. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 1. High: near 20



SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 8. High: 22



MONDAY: More clouds than sun, quiet. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 6. High: near 20



TUESDAY: Clouds increase, light snow late? Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 7. High: 23



WEDNESDAY: Light snow or flurries. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 13. High: 26

Climate Stories...

A Kansas-Like Future for Minnesota by 2080? Well there's something to look forward to. Here's an excerpt of a story focused on new predictions at Star Tribune: "...We don’t think most Americans will know what the climate is like in a city in China or India,” Fitzpatrick said. “The goal is to make climate change less abstract and something people can relate to based on their own experiences.” Indeed, all of the climate data in the new report has been published before, the authors said. What makes this work different from previous studies is how it is presented. “What we wanted to do was translate these climate forecasts that we hear all the time into something that is more digestible,” Fitzpatrick said. The Twin Cities would have a climate more like Kansas. Winters will be, on average, nearly 16 degrees higher and 38.5 percent wetter, according to the calculations..."

Map credit : Nature.com. "Variation in climatic analogs by future climate scenario. For each of the six example cities, colored triangles and circles indicate the location of the best contemporary climatic analog to 2080’s climate for the 27 future climate scenarios for a RCP4.5 and b RCP8.5. Triangles indicate representative contemporary analogs (<2σ) and circle size indicates increasingly poor analogs. Colored diamonds and bold lines indicate contemporary climatic analogs for the ensemble mean across the 27 individual projections."

The Tiny Swiss Company That Thinks It Can Help Stop Climate Change. Will technology save us (from ourselves?) Here's an excerpt from The New York Times Magazine: "...The ultimate goal for air capture, however, isn’t to turn it into a product — at least not in the traditional sense. What Gebald and Wurzbacher really want to do is to pull vast amounts of CO₂ out of the atmosphere and bury it, forever, deep underground, and sell that service as an offset. Climeworks’s captured CO₂ has already been injected deep into rock formations beneath Iceland; by the end of the year, the firm intends to deploy 50 units near Reykjavik to expand the operation. But at that point the company will be moving into uncharted economic territory — purveyors of a service that seems desperately needed to help slow climate change but does not, at present, replace anything on the consumer or industrial landscape..."

Photo credit : "Christoph Gebald, left, and Jan Wurzbacher, the founders of Climeworks, at their plant in Hinwil, Switzerland." Credit: Luca Locatelli for The New York Times.

Are Global Warming, Recent Midwest Cold Snap Related? Here's an excerpt from the Illinois News Bureau: "...With the Arctic warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world, the temperature difference is declining between the Arctic and mid-latitudes, which leads to a weaker jet stream. The jet stream generally used to have a small s-shaped oscillation around the planet, but now we are getting a much wavier pattern than before. This can lead to situations where warm air can penetrate much further northward than previously, and where cold air can penetrate much further southward – like this past January. This can also lead to slower-moving weather systems. The combination of increased waviness in the jet stream and slower-moving fronts can worsen severe weather at a given location...."

Climate and Economic Risks Threaten 2008-Style Systematic Collapse. It's the unknown unknowns that keep me up at night; here's a clip from a story at The Guardian: "The gathering storm of human-caused threats to climate, nature and economy pose a danger of systemic collapse comparable to the 2008 financial crisis, according to a new report that calls for urgent and radical reform to protect political and social systems. The study says the combination of global warming, soil infertility, pollinator loss, chemical leaching and ocean acidification is creating a “new domain of risk”, which is hugely underestimated by policymakers even though it may pose the greatest threat in human history..."

Photo credit : "Hurricane Florence in North Carolina in 2018. The report fears relentless floods and fires in the US could threaten financial institutions." Photograph: Jason Miczek/Reuters

Not Even Hawaii Can Escape Climate Change, Experts Say. A story at USA TODAY caught my eye: "When it gets cold every winter, Hawaii becomes an increasingly popular retreat. But climate experts in the Aloha State told USA TODAY on Monday that tourists cannot escape climate change – not even on the islands, where 60-foot waves and wind gusts up to 191 mph were part of a fierce weekend storm that downed power lines and felled trees. "There's no place on the planet where (people) can expect to see conditions as they have been in the past," said Chip Fletcher, an earth sciences professor at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa and vice chair of the Honolulu Climate Change Commission..."