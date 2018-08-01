LAKELAND, Fla. -- John Valente had three hits and two RBI as the GCL Tigers West defeated the GCL Yankees West 10-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

GCL Tigers West batted around in the first inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including two RBI each from Julio Martinez and Eliezer Alfonzo.

GCL Tigers West starter Xavier Javier (3-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Albert Abreu (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after allowing eight runs and seven hits while only recording a single out.

With the win, GCL Tigers West improved to 4-0 against GCL Yankees West this season.

