BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Shares of Vail Resorts are falling after the ski resort company lowered one of its full-year forecasts because of fewer guests in early December.
The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said Friday that it now anticipates fiscal 2019 resort reported EBITDA — or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — to be slightly below the low end of its prior range of $718 million to $750 million.
Vail said its resorts in Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia and Lake Tahoe in particular also suffered over the holidays from "increased weather variability."
The stock dropped $25.39, or 11.8 percent, to $189.24 in morning trading. Earlier shares traded at $181.96, their lowest point since March 2017.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.