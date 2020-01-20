Vague, Meaningless Early Hints of Spring?

___________________________________________________________________________

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature decent moisture across the Gulf Coast States with some heavy rain and isolated flood concerns possible. Another round of Pacific moisture could impact the Pacific Northwest with several inches of liquid possible there.

"Clouds, Arctic Crocodiles and a New Climate Model"

"Crocodile bones, 50 million years old, have shown up on the Arctic island of Ellesmere, and that’s a problem. Scientists have been unable to explain how the Arctic could have warmed up enough to host those tropical creatures. Tapio Schneider, a senior research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and professor at Caltech, thinks the answer may lie in the clouds. Given that they are so insubstantial—all the moisture that constitutes clouds planetwide at any given moment would amount to no more than a micro-thin film of water if spread out over Earth’s surface—clouds have an outsized impact on our climate. They cool Earth's surface by reflecting much of the Sun’s energy back into space. They warm like blankets by preventing the planet from radiating away all of the heat it absorbs each day. And of course, they are key components of the water cycle, storing water that has evaporated from the oceans and other bodies and then returning it as rain and snow."

"Study Confirms Climate Models are Getting Future Warming Projections Right"

"There’s an old saying that “the proof is in the pudding,” meaning that you can only truly gauge the quality of something once it’s been put to a test. Such is the case with climate models: mathematical computer simulations of the various factors that interact to affect Earth’s climate, such as our atmosphere, ocean, ice, land surface and the Sun. For decades, people have legitimately wondered how well climate models perform in predicting future climate conditions. Based on solid physics and the best understanding of the Earth system available, they skillfully reproduce observed data. Nevertheless, they have a wide response to increasing carbon dioxide levels, and many uncertainties remain in the details. The hallmark of good science, however, is the ability to make testable predictions, and climate models have been making predictions since the 1970s. How reliable have they been? Now a new evaluation of global climate models used to project Earth’s future global average surface temperatures over the past half-century answers that question: most of the models have been quite accurate." See more from NASA HERE: ________________________________________________________________________ "Climate Change: How Do We Know?" "The Earth's climate has changed throughout history. Just in the last 650,000 years there have been seven cycles of glacial advance and retreat, with the abrupt end of the last ice age about 11,700 years ago marking the beginning of the modern climate era — and of human civilization. Most of these climate changes are attributed to very small variations in Earth’s orbit that change the amount of solar energy our planet receives. The current warming trend is of particular significance because most of it is extremely likely (greater than 95 percent probability) to be the result of human activity since the mid-20th century and proceeding at a rate that is unprecedented over decades to millennia. Earth-orbiting satellites and other technological advances have enabled scientists to see the big picture, collecting many different types of information about our planet and its climate on a global scale." See more from NASA HERE:

