Vague, Meaningless Early Hints of Spring?
By Paul Douglas
John Steinbeck said it best. "What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?" January brings its own unique form of beauty. Magnified sounds and squeaky snow underfoot. Long shadows hidden under a million shades of gray. A monochrome landscape frozen in time. The antithesis of summer.
And remind me not to complain about the 7-Day Outlook anytime soon. Late January 2019 brought the much-hyped polar vortex. January 30, 2019 started out at -28F, with a daytime high of -13F - some of the coldest readings since the 90s. A loopy, slow-moving jet stream pattern allowed bitter air to stall for an extended period last winter with 9 subzero nights in a row. I see no evidence of a similar blocking pattern emerging into early February.
In fact a Pacific breeze will dominate into next week with a streak of highs in the 30s and very little chance of significant snow or ice.
In fact it may rain a little on Wednesday.
No subzero pain, longer days, The Boat Show? Bring it on!
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Patchy clouds and fog. Winds: W 3-8. High: 13.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Winds: SSW 5. Low: 2.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and milder. Winds: S 10-20. High: 23.
WEDNESDAY: Gray with a little mix possible. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 18. High: 37.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with flurries or sprinkles. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 30. High: 35.
FRIDAY: Overcast. Damp and drab. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 30. High: 32.
SATURDAY: Early fog. Skies may briten. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 27. High: 35.
SUNDAY: Still mild. Still mostly gray. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 25. High: 34.
This Day in Weather History
January 20th
1982: Just over 17 inches of snow falls in the Twin Cities. Amazingly, it was to be outdone two days later.
1917: 16 inches of snow falls in the Twin Cities.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 20th
Average High: 24F (Record: 52F set in 1908)
Average Low: 7F (Record: -32F set in 1988)
Record Rainfall: 0.80" set in 1982
Record Snowfall: 17.1" set in 1982
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 20th
Sunrise: 7:44am
Sunset: 5:04pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 19 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minute and 2 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 33 minutes
Moon Phase for January 20th at Midnight
3.6 Days Before New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Up for a sky watching challenge? Jupiter disappeared from our evening sky in late 2019, and – for some weeks – has been traveling behind the sun from Earth. Now Jupiter has returned to the east before sunrise, but – depending on your sky conditions – may now be playing hike-and-seek in your sky. Have you seen it yet? On January 21 and 22, you can use the slender waning crescent moon to locate Jupiter. The lit side of the moon will point in Jupiter’s direction on the sky’s dome. As the chart above shows, the red planet Mars is also in the east, easily visible to the eye before dawn right now. However, Mars isn’t nearly as bright as Jupiter. Mars and the nearby red star Antares might fade from view by the time Jupiter rises into your sky. You’ll need an unobstructed horizon in the direction of sunrise for your Jupiter quest. If possible, find a hill or balcony to stand on, so you can peek a little farther over the horizon. Although Jupiter is the 4th-brightest celestial body to light up the sky – after the sun, moon, and the planet Venus, respectively – you still might need binoculars to spot Jupiter close to the horizon in the hazy murk of dawn."
Monday Weather Outlook
"Clouds, Arctic Crocodiles and a New Climate Model"
"Study Confirms Climate Models are Getting Future Warming Projections Right"
"There’s an old saying that “the proof is in the pudding,” meaning that you can only truly gauge the quality of something once it’s been put to a test. Such is the case with climate models: mathematical computer simulations of the various factors that interact to affect Earth’s climate, such as our atmosphere, ocean, ice, land surface and the Sun. For decades, people have legitimately wondered how well climate models perform in predicting future climate conditions. Based on solid physics and the best understanding of the Earth system available, they skillfully reproduce observed data. Nevertheless, they have a wide response to increasing carbon dioxide levels, and many uncertainties remain in the details. The hallmark of good science, however, is the ability to make testable predictions, and climate models have been making predictions since the 1970s. How reliable have they been? Now a new evaluation of global climate models used to project Earth’s future global average surface temperatures over the past half-century answers that question: most of the models have been quite accurate."
"Climate Change: How Do We Know?"
"The Earth's climate has changed throughout history. Just in the last 650,000 years there have been seven cycles of glacial advance and retreat, with the abrupt end of the last ice age about 11,700 years ago marking the beginning of the modern climate era — and of human civilization. Most of these climate changes are attributed to very small variations in Earth’s orbit that change the amount of solar energy our planet receives. The current warming trend is of particular significance because most of it is extremely likely (greater than 95 percent probability) to be the result of human activity since the mid-20th century and proceeding at a rate that is unprecedented over decades to millennia. Earth-orbiting satellites and other technological advances have enabled scientists to see the big picture, collecting many different types of information about our planet and its climate on a global scale."