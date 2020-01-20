Monday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities
 
Monday will be another chilly day across the region with temps only warming into the teens. However, wind chill values will hover int he single digits above and below 0F for much of the day. Any lingering flurries will be early in the day with more sunshine possible late in the day.
 
 ___________________________________________________________________
 
Monday Weather Outlook
 
High temps across the region on Monday will still be quite cold with readings running nearly -10F to -20F below average. There will also be a few leftover flurries and light snow showers possible, generally during the first half of the day. More sunshine is expected later in the afternoon.
 
__________________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Oulook
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook through the end of January, which looks quite chilly through Tuesday. By Wednesday, temps should warm back into the 30s, which will feel very nice after spending several days below freezing.
 
_____________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 28th to February 1st, which shows above average temperatures across the eastern half of the country. Meanwhile, folks in Alaska will be cooler than average as we approach the end of the month.
 
_____________________________________________________________________
 
Weather Outlook Midday Sunday to Midday Tuesday
 
Here's the weather outlook from midday Monday to midday Wednesday. After a few lingering flurries AM Monday, weather conditions should stay fairly quiet through Tuesday. Our next chance of precipitation arrives 
 
_______________________________________________________________________

Vague, Meaningless Early Hints of Spring?
By Paul Douglas

John Steinbeck said it best. "What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?" January brings its own unique form of beauty. Magnified sounds and squeaky snow underfoot. Long shadows hidden under a million shades of gray. A monochrome landscape frozen in time. The antithesis of summer.

And remind me not to complain about the 7-Day Outlook anytime soon. Late January 2019 brought the much-hyped polar vortex. January 30, 2019 started out at -28F, with a daytime high of -13F - some of the coldest readings since the 90s. A loopy, slow-moving jet stream pattern allowed bitter air to stall for an extended period last winter with 9 subzero nights in a row. I see no evidence of a similar blocking pattern emerging into early February.

In fact a Pacific breeze will dominate into next week with a streak of highs in the 30s and very little chance of significant snow or ice.

In fact it may rain a little on Wednesday.

No subzero pain, longer days, The Boat Show? Bring it on!
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and fog. Winds: W 3-8. High: 13.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Winds: SSW 5. Low: 2.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and milder. Winds: S 10-20. High: 23.

WEDNESDAY: Gray with a little mix possible. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 18. High: 37.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with flurries or sprinkles. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 30. High: 35.

FRIDAY: Overcast. Damp and drab. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 30. High: 32.

SATURDAY: Early fog. Skies may briten.  Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 27. High: 35.

SUNDAY: Still mild. Still mostly gray. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 25. High: 34.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
January 20th

1982: Just over 17 inches of snow falls in the Twin Cities. Amazingly, it was to be outdone two days later.

1917: 16 inches of snow falls in the Twin Cities.
_________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 20th

Average High: 24F (Record: 52F set in 1908)
Average Low: 7F (Record: -32F set in 1988)

Record Rainfall: 0.80" set in 1982
Record Snowfall: 17.1" set in 1982
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 20th

Sunrise: 7:44am
Sunset: 5:04pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 19 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minute and 2 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 33 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for January 20th at Midnight
3.6 Days Before New Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Up for a sky watching challenge? Jupiter disappeared from our evening sky in late 2019, and – for some weeks – has been traveling behind the sun from Earth. Now Jupiter has returned to the east before sunrise, but – depending on your sky conditions – may now be playing hike-and-seek in your sky. Have you seen it yet? On January 21 and 22, you can use the slender waning crescent moon to locate Jupiter. The lit side of the moon will point in Jupiter’s direction on the sky’s dome. As the chart above shows, the red planet Mars is also in the east, easily visible to the eye before dawn right now. However, Mars isn’t nearly as bright as Jupiter. Mars and the nearby red star Antares might fade from view by the time Jupiter rises into your sky. You’ll need an unobstructed horizon in the direction of sunrise for your Jupiter quest. If possible, find a hill or balcony to stand on, so you can peek a little farther over the horizon. Although Jupiter is the 4th-brightest celestial body to light up the sky – after the sun, moon, and the planet Venus, respectively – you still might need binoculars to spot Jupiter close to the horizon in the hazy murk of dawn."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________________

Monday Weather Outlook

High temps on Monday will still be quite chilly in the eastern half of the country with temps running -10F to near -20F below average. Meanwhile, folks in the western half of the country will generally be running above average by +5F to +10F. 
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook through the first half of the week. Lingering light snow showers will continue around the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest, but accumulations should be fairly light. Meanwhile, a larger surge of Pacific moisture will move into the Western US with areas of rain and snow. Some of this moisture will make its way into the Upper Midwest mid/late week with areas of rain and snow possibly moving into the Twin Cities by Wednesday or Thursday.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature decent moisture across the Gulf Coast States with some heavy rain and isolated flood concerns possible. Another round of Pacific moisture could impact the Pacific Northwest with several inches of liquid possible there.
 
_______________________________________________________________________
 
Climate Stories
 


"Clouds, Arctic Crocodiles and a New Climate Model"
 
"Crocodile bones, 50 million years old, have shown up on the Arctic island of Ellesmere, and that’s a problem. Scientists have been unable to explain how the Arctic could have warmed up enough to host those tropical creatures. Tapio Schneider, a senior research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and professor at Caltech, thinks the answer may lie in the clouds. Given that they are so insubstantial—all the moisture that constitutes clouds planetwide at any given moment would amount to no more than a micro-thin film of water if spread out over Earth’s surface—clouds have an outsized impact on our climate. They cool Earth's surface by reflecting much of the Sun’s energy back into space. They warm like blankets by preventing the planet from radiating away all of the heat it absorbs each day. And of course, they are key components of the water cycle, storing water that has evaporated from the oceans and other bodies and then returning it as rain and snow."
 
See more from NASA HERE:
____________________________________________________________________________

"Study Confirms Climate Models are Getting Future Warming Projections Right"
 

"There’s an old saying that “the proof is in the pudding,” meaning that you can only truly gauge the quality of something once it’s been put to a test. Such is the case with climate models: mathematical computer simulations of the various factors that interact to affect Earth’s climate, such as our atmosphere, ocean, ice, land surface and the Sun. For decades, people have legitimately wondered how well climate models perform in predicting future climate conditions. Based on solid physics and the best understanding of the Earth system available, they skillfully reproduce observed data. Nevertheless, they have a wide response to increasing carbon dioxide levels, and many uncertainties remain in the details. The hallmark of good science, however, is the ability to make testable predictions, and climate models have been making predictions since the 1970s. How reliable have they been? Now a new evaluation of global climate models used to project Earth’s future global average surface temperatures over the past half-century answers that question: most of the models have been quite accurate."

See more from NASA HERE:

________________________________________________________________________

"Climate Change: How Do We Know?"

"The Earth's climate has changed throughout history. Just in the last 650,000 years there have been seven cycles of glacial advance and retreat, with the abrupt end of the last ice age about 11,700 years ago marking the beginning of the modern climate era — and of human civilization. Most of these climate changes are attributed to very small variations in Earth’s orbit that change the amount of solar energy our planet receives. The current warming trend is of particular significance because most of it is extremely likely (greater than 95 percent probability) to be the result of human activity since the mid-20th century and proceeding at a rate that is unprecedented over decades to millennia. Earth-orbiting satellites and other technological advances have enabled scientists to see the big picture, collecting many different types of information about our planet and its climate on a global scale."

See more from NASA HERE:

________________________________________________________________________
 
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

