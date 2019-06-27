ATLANTA — U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a big disappointment.
The vaccine didn't work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the flu season. Figures released Thursday show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the vaccine turned out to be a mismatch against the later strain.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Future is in doubt for cheaper versions of biologic drugs
Injected drugs known as biosimilars were expected to save the U.S. health care system tens of billions of dollars. But sales have been so limited that their future is in doubt.
National
New Florida law authorizes statewide needle exchanges
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that authorizes Florida counties to establish programs that allow intravenous drug users to exchange used needles for clean ones.
Celebrities
Lawsuits against renowned psychiatrist have been settled
Several malpractice lawsuits against celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Keith Ablow alleging he engaged in sexual relationships with patients, inappropriately prescribed drugs and committed "boundary violations" have been settled.
Variety
Stocks mostly rise as investors push to break losing streak
Stocks moved broadly higher in early trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors pushed to break a four-day losing streak.
Home & Garden
US pending home sales up 1.1% in May
More Americans signed contracts to purchase homes in May compared with the prior month, a sign buyers may be ready take advantage of low interest rates and stabilizing home prices.