Veterans shouldn’t have to through jump unnecessary hoops to get the benefits they deserve.

But the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is doing that to thousands of disabled veterans and wasting millions of dollars in the process.

A report by VA’s Office of Inspector General says employees required veterans to undergo unwarranted medical re-examinations to continue getting benefits in over one-third of the cases studied.

“While reexaminations are important in the appropriate situation to ensure taxpayer dollars are appropriately spent, unwarranted reexaminations cause undue hardship for veterans,” the report said. “They also generate excessive work, resulting in significant costs and the diversion of VA personnel from veteran care and services.”

Based on its study, the inspector general estimated employees sought unwarranted re-examinations in 19,800 cases out of 53,500, during the March-August 2017 review period. That’s 37 percent.

“VA’s goal is to ensure all veterans receive the benefits to which they are entitled under the law,” Curt Cashour, VA’s press secretary, said by e-mail. “While we apologize for any inconvenience to the affected veterans, these exams were meant to ensure VA was meeting that goal.”

During the review, the Veterans Benefits Administration, a component of the department, spent $10.1 million on unwarranted re-examinations. “The review team estimated that VBA would waste $100.6 million on unwarranted reexaminations over the next five years,” the report says, “unless it ensures that employees only request reexaminations when necessary.”

Re-examinations are not necessary when veterans qualify for exclusions, including having a permanent disability or a disability that has not substantially improved over five years.

In addition to the hassle and the uncertainty for vets, re-examinations mean staffers are pulled from providing needed services. Of the 19,800 cases, the inspector general said 15,500, or 78 percent, lacked an appropriate pre-exam review, indicating “management routinely bypassed this internal control.”

Managers sent work to lower-level employees “who lacked the training and experience necessary to make accurate determinations about whether a reexamination was warranted.”

“Unwarranted reexaminations also created unnecessary work for VA employees,” the report says, “which reduced VBA’s capacity to process benefits claims and the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA’s) capacity to provide healthcare services.”