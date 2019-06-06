– The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) on Thursday will begin allowing a broad swath of its 9 million enrollees to seek medical care outside of traditional VA hospitals, the biggest shift in the U.S. health care system since the passage of the Affordable Care Act nearly a decade ago.

While department officials say they are ready, veterans groups and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have expressed concerns about the VA, which has been dogged by problems with its computer systems for years. They worry that the department is not fully prepared to begin its new policy, which Congress adopted last year to streamline and expand the way veterans get care.

Previously, veterans facing a wait of 30 days or more for an appointment at their closest VA health care center could seek private care. Under the new policy, that waiting time would be reduced to 20 days, with the goal of 14 days by 2020.

The new measurement is expected to greatly open private-sector medical care to veterans in both rural communities and high-traffic urban areas, a goal conservatives have long pushed, especially after a 2015 scandal over hidden waiting lists for care. Veterans also will be allowed to use a bevy of walk-in clinics.

In the 2018 fiscal year, 1.7 million veterans used some form of private care. That number, based on the department’s eligibility projections, could increase as much as 30% under the new Mission Act, adding just over a half-million veterans to the pool seeking private care — although both critics and supporters of the change believe that number is low.

“I don’t expect a flood of veterans coming in tomorrow or next week saying ‘I want to go into the private sector,’ ” Robert Wilkie, the secretary of Veterans Affairs, said Tuesday. “I’m confident that we will have a good rollout.”

Wilkie has repeatedly said that most veterans would continue to seek care at department health care centers because they largely like the care and the understanding of veterans’ issues. Several studies underscore the VA’s popularity.

Some veterans groups and members of Congress have listed their concerns. Will there be enough doctors to take in the potentially large number of new veteran patients around the nation? Will the department’s information systems, particularly a software tool meant to integrate patient data from six information systems, be ready? Will providers and schedulers have adequate training in the new system? Will the VA, which often has trouble making timely payments to providers, keep up with the expected influx — especially after computer glitches resulted in major problems with GI Bill payments last year?

A smooth transition to the policy is a major test for Wilkie, who was brought in to restore both political and policy equilibrium after years of conflict and scandals at the department.