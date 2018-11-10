xyxyxyxy
Golf
Gaby Lopez hangs on in China to win first LPGA title
Gaby Lopez won her first LPGA Tour event with a 1-over 73 to finish one shot ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn in the Blue Bay tournament in China.
Wolves
Wolves remain winless on the road after 121-110 defeat in Sacramento
The Wolves wasted a 39-point night from Karl-Anthony Towns while the Kings had all five starters in double figures, led by Willie Cauley-Stein with 25
Wild
Canadian goalie Szabados takes move to NWHL in stride
Two-time Olympic medalist Shannon Szabados is used to facing shots in men's leagues this time of year. Now, the veteran goaltender is perfectly happy competing against women.
Motorsports
Bubba Wallace has sights on blazing more trails in NASCAR
Bubba Wallace does not care about the way things used to be done in NASCAR, and he is not interested in how veterans believe he is supposed to drive.
Gophers
No. 21 UCLA escapes with 91-80 win over Long Beach State
UCLA's bench came up big during an eight-minute stretch in the second half.
