MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Chancellor Gary Miller is leaving to take over as president at the University of Akron.
UW-Green Bay announced the move Wednesday. Miller will officially step down from his post at UW-Green Bay at the end of September.
Miller took over as chancellor in August 2014 after serving as chancellor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. During his stint at UW-Green Bay he established the Richard J. Resch School of Engineering. He led the university to four straight years of increasing enrollment.
UW System President Ray Cross issued a statement calling Miller an effective leader.
