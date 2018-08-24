MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System regents have changed the name of another 10 two-year schools as the campuses merge with nearby four-year institutions.
The regents on Friday approved renaming UW-Marathon County as UW-Stevens Point at Wausau; UW-Marshfield/Wood County as UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield; and UW-Rock County as UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
They also changed the name UW-Manitowoc to UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus; UW-Marinette to UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus; and UW-Sheboygan to UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus.
UW-Washington County and UW-Waukesha will be UW-Milwaukee at Washington County and UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha.
UW-Baraboo/Sauk County will be UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. UW-Richland will be UW-Platteville Richland.
The regents changed UW-Barron County's name to UW-Eau Claire-Barron County in June.
UW-Oshkosh has yet to propose name changes for UW-Fox Valley and UW-Fond du Lac.
