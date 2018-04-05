MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is preparing to update regents on efforts to merger the system's two- and four-year schools.
Cross is scheduled to give a presentation on the merger during the regents' meeting Thursday afternoon at UW-Madison.
The regents in November approved Cross' plan to make the system's 13 two-year schools regional branches of seven four-year campuses by July of this year.
Cross has said the merger is needed to combat declining enrollment at the two-year schools and keep them open. The plan is designed to make transferring from the two-year campuses to the four-year schools smoother and attract more students to the two-year schools.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Assessing the true value of tax-loss harvesting
often called "robo-advisers" — such as Wealthfront and Betterment tout daily tax-loss harvesting as a way to significantly increase your returns. But independent research suggests the technique has less effect than claimed and may be more a gimmick than a true advantage for investors.
National
Trump administration to hit more Russians with sanctions
The Trump administration is preparing to impose new sanctions on powerful Russian business and political figures under a law passed last year in response to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
National
Air Force Thunderbirds pilot dies in Nevada F-16 crash
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot was killed in the crash of his F-16 Fighting Falcon jet during training over the Nevada desert, the service said Thursday.
National
Woman who flipped off Trump's motorcade sues employer
The woman who lost her job after displaying her middle finger to President Donald Trump's motorcade is suing her employer.
National
NOT REAL NEWS: No restitution order against Obama
An online story falsely claims that the U.S. Supreme Court denied former President Barack Obama's appeal of an alleged $400 million restitution order.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.