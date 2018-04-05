MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is preparing to update regents on efforts to merger the system's two- and four-year schools.

Cross is scheduled to give a presentation on the merger during the regents' meeting Thursday afternoon at UW-Madison.

The regents in November approved Cross' plan to make the system's 13 two-year schools regional branches of seven four-year campuses by July of this year.

Cross has said the merger is needed to combat declining enrollment at the two-year schools and keep them open. The plan is designed to make transferring from the two-year campuses to the four-year schools smoother and attract more students to the two-year schools.