STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point could eliminate more than a dozen majors and lay off staff to cope with a projected budget deficit of $4.5 million over two years.

University officials say the 13 programs that could be eliminated include American studies, art, English, French, geography, geoscience, German, history, music literature, philosophy, political science, sociology and Spanish.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the university also plans to add or expand 16 programs that have a higher demand to deal with declining enrollment and reduced tuition revenue. Those include computer information systems, graphic design and aquaculture.

Vice chancellor for academic affairs, Greg Summers, says reshuffling resources toward more popular majors is necessary because of increased competition in attracting a declining pool of high school students.