MADISON, Wis. — Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say a school employee has died from injuries suffered in a fall.
The university says Roberto Vergara was working on campus when he fell while leaving a building and hit his head on the sidewalk on Saturday.
Another employee called 911, and Vergara was taken by ambulance to a hospital. UW-Madison says he died Monday.
Vergara began working at the university in September 2009. He was employed in custodial services.
The university is investigating along with the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.
