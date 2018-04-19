MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is launching a multi-pronged effort to acknowledge racism and exclusion on campus.

Blank announced the initiative Thursday after a study panel presented its findings on the history of Ku Klux Klan campus activities.

Blank convened the panel in response to a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesvile, Virginia. The panel found two UW groups used the name Ku Klux Klan between 1919 and 1926.

Blank's plan calls for documenting campus figures who have struggled against prejudice, funding a plan from the school's four ethnic studies division to hire more faculty, recruit faculty from underrepresented groups and expand access to first-generation and low-income students.

She added that she wants to implement the plan before debating whether to rename campus spaces that honor members of the Klan groups.