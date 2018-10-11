MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's attorney general candidates will debate three times before Election Day, not four as originally scheduled.

Attorney General Brad Schimel and Democratic challenger Josh Kaul were scheduled to meet Oct. 26 in Green Bay for a debate hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.

The center announced online Thursday that the debate has been canceled because a gubernatorial debate and a World Series game are scheduled for that same evening.

Kaul issued a news release saying Schimel had withdrawn from the Green Bay debate. Schimel campaign spokesman Johnny Koremenos responded in an email that Kaul is lying about the reason the debate isn't taking place.

Kaul and Schimel are still scheduled to meet for three other debates. The first is Friday at UW-Madison.