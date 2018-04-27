CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia moved Friday to effectively ban the main organizer of last summer's white nationalist rally from its Charlottesville campus.

The university issued a no-trespass warning to Jason Kessler on Thursday evening and was in the process of serving him with the warning, the university said in a statement Friday.

"The warning was issued due to multiple reports from students that Mr. Kessler threatened them, targeted them through cyber-bullying and cyber-harassment, and targeted them based on protected characteristics," said the statement, which identified Kessler as a Charlottesville resident.

Kessler, the primary organizer of the Aug. 12 "Unite the Right" white nationalist rally that descended into violence, couldn't immediately be reached for comment by The Associated Press.

Hundreds of rally attendees and counterprotesters fought violently at the event he planned in downtown Charlottesville. After authorities forced the crowd to disband, a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a woman and injuring dozens more. A police helicopter that had been involved in monitoring the event later crashed, killing two troopers on board.

UVA said in its statement Friday that Kessler, a UVA alumnus, had also "intentionally and purposefully misled" university police regarding a torchlight rally on campus that he helped organize on Aug. 11.

Kessler, a right-wing blogger, saw his profile rise in the self-described "alt-right" community — an offshoot of conservatism mixing racism, white nationalism and populism — as he publicized his fight to prevent the city from moving a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park.

Kessler has said he planned the rally partly to protest the city's decision to remove the statue but also in order to advocate "for white people."

He's been named in several lawsuits stemming from the event. In a video posted Friday on Twitter, he said he recently went to the university's law library to study up on defending himself in the litigation. He said he made two visits and was harassed while there.

A university spokesman didn't respond to a request for further details about how Kessler is alleged to have targeted students based on "protected characteristics."