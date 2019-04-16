MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A utility worker in New Jersey had a close call when a power line that he thought was dead turned out to be very much alive.
Video captured Monday by a Manchester Township police car camera showed the worker pulling the line down and it burst into flames as it touched the wet ground. The worker ran through the flames to safety.
Police say luckily the worker was wearing property safety equipment and no one was injured.
