MILWAUKEE — An electric utility company is asking for regulatory approval to construct a $196 million gas pipeline near the Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing complex in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that We Energies filed documents last week with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission seeking approval for the nearly 50-mile (80-kilometer) pipeline.

Company spokeswoman Amy Jahns says the pipeline was planned before the Foxconn project, but the company has accelerated its timeline. The utility says the pipeline will "increase the quantity and reliability of natural gas service."

There are two different routes proposed for the project, though both would start in La Grange and end just west of the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant. The northern route would cost $196 million while the southern option would cost $187 million.