PARK VALLEY, Utah — Police say Michelle Richan was stranded for a week in snow and mud in rural Utah — but she was prepared.
Richan says she even had enough food and water in her SUV to last another week.
The Deseret News reports Richan got stuck on March 19 while traveling home to Brigham City from Eureka, Nevada.
Trapped without cellphone service, she decided to stay put, spending her time collecting firewood and burning fires.
A pilot spotted Richan from his small plane and radioed searchers. A snowplow driver found her Tuesday and freed her vehicle.
Richan says she carries survival gear when she travels because she likes to go to remote places.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Sun Country sues first firm it hired to take over ground services at MSP
Sun Country and Global Aviation Services discovered within months they weren't meant for each other.
Business
Southwest says grounded jets contribute to lower revenue
Southwest Airlines says thousands of canceled flights, including 2,800 due to grounding its Boeing 737 Max 8 jets, are contributing to weaker bookings and $150 million less in first-quarter revenue than previously expected.
Variety
Microsoft: Seizure of sites Iranian hackers used for attacks
Microsoft says it has seized 99 websites used by Iranian hackers to launch cyberattacks.
National
Centene to buy WellCare for $15B, create Medicaid powerhouse
Centene is spending more than $15 billion on rival WellCare to dive deeper into government-funded health coverage in the same week that President Donald Trump's…
Variety
US stocks stumble, erasing some of the prior day's gains
Technology and health care companies drove a broad slide in U.S. stocks Wednesday afternoon, erasing some of the market's solid gains from a day earlier.The…