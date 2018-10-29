AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Utah woman is crediting twin sisters for helping deliver her baby as she was stopped at an intersection.
Emily Acor tells Salt Lake City's KSL-TV that she was resting at home in Orem with her new daughter, Sophia, Monday after the delivery.
Acor says she was heading to the hospital with her mother Friday evening when her water broke.
They stopped the car in the middle of an intersection and Acor's mother flagged down two women for help.
Sisters Ashley Haws and Adrienne Braun helped deliver Sophia.
Acor, who has two other children, says she now considers the sisters part of the family.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association misses $80K of grant money
The organization that puts on Art-a-Whirl figures out next funding sources.
Variety
The Latest: South Dakota execution waits for court ruling
The Latest on the planned execution of South Dakota inmate Rodney Berget (all times local):
National
Suit says New Hampshire lawmaker hit porn film maker
A California man who claims he was producing a porn film starring a New Hampshire lawmaker has filed a lawsuit accusing the politician of assault.
Movies
Awards buzz is icing for John Krasinski and 'A Quiet Place'
John Krasinski is still pinching himself over the critical and financial success of his experimental thriller "A Quiet Place," but the Cinderella year is not over yet. With awards season heating up, "A Quiet Place," has found its own spot in the conversation. Krasinski who co-wrote, directed and starred in the film opposite his wife, Emily Blunt, is only humbled.
National
Stocks give up an early gain and turn lower on Wall Street
Stocks gave up a big gain from earlier in the day Monday and turned lower in afternoon trading as Wall Street's recent bout of volatility continued.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.