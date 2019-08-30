BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Officials say a wildfire has burned three homes, heavily damaged five more and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people in the Salt Lake City suburb of Bountiful.
The KUTV television station reports that Bountiful police say the blaze started at about 1 a.m. Friday during a thunderstorm.
The fire of about 150 acres (60 hectares) is not contained and some roads have been closed.
No injuries have been reported.
Evacuated residents were told to go to three different sites, including two churches.
