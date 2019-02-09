PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Utah school district is praising two elementary school students who reported to a school bus driver that they'd found a handgun in a snow bank at their bus stop.
A note sent to parents by the Alpine School District calls the boys heroes for not touching the gun and instead reporting their discovery Friday.
A school resource officer responded and recovered the gun.
Pleasant Grove police say they believe the gun was connected to a situation that unfolded over two nights at a nearby home and in which a man ran the scene before police arrived Wednesday night.
Nicholas William Haun was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of aggravated assault and other crimes.
Court records don't list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.