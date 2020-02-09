LOGAN, Utah — Neemias Queta scored 21 points and Utah State closed on a 8-0 run to beat Boise State 70-61 on Saturday night.
Utah State led the entire way after the opening minutes. Boise State pulled to 62-61 with a minute left. Diogo Brito scored four of his 11 points to help the Aggies pull away.
Sam Merrill added 17 points for Utah State (19-7, 8-5 Mountain West Conference). Justin Bean had seven points and 16 rebounds.
Justinian Jessup scored 20 points for Boise State (16-9, 8-5). Alex Hobbs had 15 points.
Boise State hosts Air Force on Tuesday. Utah State plays at Colorado State on Tuesday.
