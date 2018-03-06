SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Bar has apologized after it emailed a photo of a topless woman to all active attorneys in the state.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the state bar had sent lawyers an email Monday to advertise its spring convention, which included the photo.
Communications director Matt Page says the organization is investigating how the image was sent out. He says the email was created internally, but he has no idea how the photo got attached to it.
Executive director John Baldwin says the state bar's "goal is to find out what happened and ensure it never happens again."
The group issued an apology about 30 minutes after the email was sent.
