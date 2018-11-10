MOAB, Utah — Authorities say there's been an explosion at a potash plant near Moab in eastern Utah but authorities aren't saying whether there were any injuries.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the Saturday explosion reported at the Intrepid Potash plant 7 miles (11 kilometers) southwest of Moab, but a dispatcher said no information is immediately available from the scene.

The sheriff's office for neighboring Grand County reported on Facebook that there'd been explosion and it was providing assistance but it couldn't provide additional information.

A spokesman for Denver-based Intrepid did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Intrepid manufactures fertilizer. The company also has plants in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Wendover, Utah.

Moab is 196 miles (315 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.