Utah is on the verge of becoming the first state to lower the maximum legal blood-alcohol content for drivers to 0.05 percent.

State lawmakers passed a measure last week to lower the limit from 0.08 percent. Currently, all 50 states have a 0.08 percent cap.

The National Transportation Safety Board has called on states for years to redefine what constitutes drunken ­driving. Republican Gov. Gary R. Herbert has said he ­supports the legislation.

“The time was long overdue for this,” said state Rep. Norman Thurston, a Republican, who championed the bill. “This is about behavior, and we hope that other states take a close look and move in a ­similar direction.”

Utah has long had a tense relationship with ­alcohol; Mormons make up 60 percent of the state’s population and are not supposed to imbibe. For Thurston, lowering the blood-alcohol limit is about public safety.

The NTSB push to lower the threshold for drunken driving was highlighted in a 2013 report that noted that fatal crashes decreased 18 percent in Queensland and 8 percent in New South Wales after those Australian states lowered their blood-alcohol limits.

Deaths related to drunken driving nearly doubled in Utah between 2013 and 2014, increasing from 23 to 45. Conversely, drunken driving fatalities nationally have fallen by a third in the past three decades, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Nationally, 28 people die daily in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver, according to the agency.

Still, some critics of the legislation say it could harm the state’s tourism industry. They say other measures could better promote public safety.

“Why not just make it a 0.00 percent limit? I’m not sure this does much in terms of keeping the public safe,” said state Sen. Luz Escamilla, a Democrat. “We should be creating laws that have real impact, not just ones that are symbolic.”

About Thurston’s measure, she said, “If anything, it just keeps Utah in line with having a weird image toward alcohol.”

Her view is shared by the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association.

“It’s a terrible law,” said executive director Michele T. Corigliano, who is lobbying for a veto by Herbert. “We feel that because .05 percent is so low it’s going to put a lot of people in jail who should not be in jail.”