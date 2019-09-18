OREM, Utah — Orem police used their vehicle sirens to drive a 2-year-old bear up a tree after its presence in the central Utah caused traffic delays Wednesday morning.
State Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley said division personnel then were able to tranquilize the bear and remove it from the tree.
Jolley said the bear was placed in a trap and relocated to the Wasatch Mountains.
Jolley said the brown-colored black bear was roaming Orem streets and that biologists believed it may have come from mountains east of the city.
