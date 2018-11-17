OGDEN, Utah — A Utah mayor killed while serving in the National Guard in Afghanistan is being remembered at a public funeral as a man of commitment, confidence, conviction and compassion.

Brent Taylor's younger brother, Derek, said Saturday in the city of Ogden that those attributes were the driving force behind everything his 39-year-old brother accomplished.

He's one of several family members and friends speaking at the funeral, where Brent Taylor's casket is draped in an American flag.

Military officials say Taylor was killed in a Nov. 3 attack by an Afghan commando he was training.

Taylor had taken a yearlong leave of absence as mayor of North Ogden to train commandos as part of an effort to build the capacity of the Afghan national army.

He's survived by his wife, Jennie, and their seven children.