ORLANDO, Fla. — Better get the candy ready, Utah.
Utah has the largest share of children of trick-or-treating age this Halloween. The U.S. Census Bureau puts that age range from 5 to 14 years old.
About 1 in 6 Utah residents fall into that age range, the highest of any state, according to some Associated Press numbers crunching.
In pure volume, California has the most potential trick-or-treaters — 5 million kids between ages 5 and 14.
The census estimates potentially 41 million trick-or-treaters across the nation and about 120 million homes from which to score candy.
The chances of getting toilet-papered for not having candy are lowest in the District of Columbia, where only 1 in 11 residents are trick-or-treat age.
