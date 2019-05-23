SANDY, Utah — Relatives of a Utah climber say he died on Mount Everest as part of his challenge to climb the highest mountains on the planet's seven continents.
Don Cash's adult daughter Danielle Cook on Thursday confirmed her father's death to NBC's "Today Show."
She and Cash's other two adult children say a cause of death has not been officially determined but that they believe he suffered a heart attack.
Cash was 55-year-old sales executive and lived in the Utah city of Sandy.
Cook and Cash's other children did not immediately return telephone messages seeking comment.
