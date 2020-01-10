ARLINGTON, Texas — David Azore had 25 points as Texas-Arlington defeated Appalachian State 66-56 on Thursday night.
Brian Warren had 16 points for Texas-Arlington (6-11, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference). Radshad Davis added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Phillips had seven rebounds for the home team.
Kendall Lewis had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (9-8, 3-3). Justin Forrest added 15 points. He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. James Lewis Jr had 10 points.
Texas-Arlington takes on Coastal Carolina at home on Saturday. Appalachian State takes on Texas State on the road on Saturday.
