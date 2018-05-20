PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A U.S. Navy combat ship named for New Hampshire's largest city will be commissioned soon.
The commissioning ceremony for the USS Manchester is scheduled for May 26 at the New Hampshire State Pier in Portsmouth.
The ship, which was built in Alabama, was christened and launched in 2016. The commissioning ceremony will mark its official acceptance as a unit of the operating forces of the U.S. Navy.
The last vessel commissioned in Portsmouth was the USS New Hampshire submarine in 2008.
Manchester is the second U.S. warship named after the city. The first USS Manchester was commissioned in 1946. It operated primarily in the Pacific ocean and saw action during the Korean War.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Investigators finally get look at materials from Cohen raid
Criminal investigators are getting their first look at materials gathered from raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer as a process to separate items subject to attorney-client privilege appears to be meeting a judge's demand that it occur speedily and efficiently.
National
Hillary Clinton to receive prestigious Harvard medal
Hillary Clinton is being honored with a medal during Harvard University's graduation week.
National
The Latest: Texas church victim attended provides counseling
The Latest on the Texas school shooting (all times local):
National
2018 midterms: An early heat for 2020 Democrats?
Look closely enough at the 2018 midterm campaign and you'll see the stirrings of a Democratic scramble to reclaim the White House from President Donald Trump.
National
USS Manchester to be commissioned soon
A U.S. Navy combat ship named for New Hampshire's largest city will be commissioned soon.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.