– This village in West Sumatra, a lush province of volcanoes and hilly rain forests, had a problem with illegal loggers.

They were stealing hardwood with impunity. At first, locals put up a fence, but it was no match for the interlopers.

So, residents asked an environmental group for equipment that might help. They got more than they expected: A treetop surveillance system that uses recycled cellphones and artificial intelligence software to listen for rogue loggers and catch them in the act.

“A lot of people are now afraid to take things from the forest,” resident Elvita Surianti said after a U.S. conservation technologist installed a dozen listening units by hoisting himself nearly 200 feet into the treetops. “It’s like the police are watching from above.”

The project, experts said, illustrates both the promise and perils of using artificial intelligence in the complex fight against deforestation.

“We know where the big illegal logging is happening. We can see that from satellite imagery,” said Erik Meijaard, an adjunct professor of biology at the University of Queensland. “It’s in the next steps — following up, apprehending people, building a case — where things generally go wrong.”

Topher White trained patrollers in Pakan Rabaa, Indonesia.

The outcome matters for global warming. Tropical deforestation is a major driver of climate change, accounting for about 8% of global emissions, said the World Resources Institute, and forest-based climate mitigation accounts for a quarter of planned emissions reductions through 2030 by countries that signed the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Audio-based artificial-intelligence applications are already being used at sea to study whale behavior and the ecological effects of offshore energy exploration. But the treetop monitoring systems are relatively new and a potentially important innovation in the fight against deforestation.

Rainforest Connection, a nonprofit founded by San Francisco technologist Topher White, has installed more than 200 of the treetop monitoring units in a dozen countries on three continents since 2016.

The concept is simple: Used cellphones, powered by solar panels, upload audio data. It is analyzed in real time by software capable of distinguishing the sounds of chain saws, logging trucks and other signatures of illegal activity. It then sends rangers alerts.

White’s nonprofit now has an annual budget of more than $1 million and receives funding from Google, Huawei, Hitachi and other corporations and foundations. As of early 2019, the group’s surveillance systems covered a forested area of nearly 1,000 square miles, about twice the size of Los Angeles. Illegal logging accounts for 50% to 90% of logging in many tropical countries and 15% to 30% globally, said a 2012 report by Interpol and the U.N. Environment Program.

White said his team planned to install more systems while also developing a cloud-based database of sounds that would allow scientists to monitor elusive animal species.

Luisa Ríos, a regional coordinator for SPDA, a Peruvian nonprofit, said alerts from Rainforest Connection systems had helped rangers catch and arrest two members of a logging syndicate. Ríos said the case could help prosecutors build a bigger one against the syndicate’s leader. “Either way, the next time he’s going to think twice before he sends people to cut trees in that place,” she said.