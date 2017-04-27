Grammy-winning R&B and pop star Usher is one of two acts newly added to the Minnesota State Fair’s grandstand lineup, fair officials announced Thursday.

Usher will take the stage Aug. 31, with tickets going on sale at noon on May 5. Prices range from $72 to $97.

Since his self-titled debut release in 1994 at age 14, Usher has sold 75 million albums, won eight Grammys and counts among his biggest hits “Nice & Slow,” “You Make Me Wanna … ” and “My Boo.”

Country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt, with LANCO and Ryan Follese, are penned in at the fair for Sept. 4, which is Labor Day and the fair’s last day. Tickets for Hunt go on sale at 10 a.m. May 5 and are priced from $58 to $68.

The 32-year-old Hunt, who played quarterback back in the day at the University of Alabama Birmingham, has co-writing credits on Kenny Chesney’s “Come Over,” Keith Urban’s “Cop Car” and Billy Currington’s “We Are Tonight.” His 2014 single “Leave the Night On” shot to No. 1 on the country charts.

Tickets for both shows will be available, with fees, at etix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fair ticket office on May 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for Sam Hunt and noon-1 p.m. for Usher. For additional ticket information, call 651-288-4427.