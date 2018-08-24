LIMA, Peru — The U.S. Geological Survey says a 7.1-magnitude has struck in eastern Peru, close to its borders with Brazil and Bolivia.
The quake was recorded at 4:04 a.m. Friday at a depth of 609 kilometers (378 miles). The epicenter was 135 kilometers (83 miles) west of the Peruvian village of Inapari, and 226 kilometers (140 miles) west of the Bolivian city of Cobija.
There was no immediate information on damage or casualties.
