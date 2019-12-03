SANTIAGO, Chile — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck early Tuesday off the coast of northern Chile, but there were no reports of damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was recorded at 3:46 a.m. local time at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles). It was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) west-southwest of the city of Arica.
The biggest recent quake to hit Chile came in 2010, when a magnitude 8.8 quake caused a tsunami blamed for more than 500 deaths.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israeli court OKs evaluation of Australia sex crimes suspect
Israel's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a former educator accused of sexually abusing students in Australia, paving the way for a new psychiatric evaluation to determine her fitness to stand trial for extradition.
World
Sudan says at least 23 killed in factory fire
At least 23 people have died in a huge explosion that tore through a tile factory in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, the government said Tuesday.
World
EU mission in Malta expresses credibility doubts
The head of the European Union's mission to Malta on Tuesday expressed doubts about the government's credibility after meeting with the embattled prime minister of the Mediterranean island nation.
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe left behind $10 million, some houses
The wealth of Zimbabwe's former longtime president Robert Mugabe was long a mystery. Now the first official list of assets to be made public says he left behind $10 million and several houses when he died in September.
World
UK politicians hold breath as Trump arrives mid-campaign
U.S. President Donald Trump says he doesn't want to interfere in Britain's election campaign. But his presence in London nine days before the Dec. 12 vote is a complication for Prime Minister Boris Johnson — and ammunition for Johnson's opponents.